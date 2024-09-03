Key Cleveland Guardians Outfielder Turning Season Around
The Cleveland Guardians acquired Lane Thomas at the trade deadline with the intention that he could provide the lineup with some much-needed help. Cleveland has been in need of another contact-minded hitter for a while, and Thomas appears to be their best option.
The veteran outfielder was red-hot before the trade but that all came to a screeching hault after arriving in Cleveland.
Thomas' tenure with the Guardians got off to a very, very, very slow start. Thomas had a .113/.217/.151 slash line and a 38.3 percent strikeout rate through his first 60 plate appearances as a member of the Guardians.
The good news is that Thomas is starting to refind that swings which made sparked Cleveland's interest in him to begin with.
Over the last seven games, Thomas has hit .412/.474/.647, and over the last 15 games, he has a slash line of .282/.326/.436. His best game as Guardian came in Monday's win over the Kansas City Royals, in which Thomas went 2-for-4, including two-run home runs that put Cleveland in the lead.
Stephen Vogt recognized the struggles that Thomas has gone through, but is confident that's not the player he is.
"Lane got off to a slow start with us. That's it," said Vogt.
"He's a great player, he's going to be a big part of us moving forward, and for him to get that first homer, he's been swinging the bat really well over the last few games and just getting back on the fastball. He's getting more aggressive, which is great, and aggressive to good pitches. So, it was nice to see that one carry out of the yard and big momentum for us and obviously nice pressure release for him."
Cleveland's offense as a whole has been in a slump over the last six weeks but is showing signs of breaking out of it. Thomas has been at the center of that resurgence, and this Guardians lineup could be very dangerous come the postseason if he can be that sixth or seventh