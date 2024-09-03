Three Observations From Guardians Win Over Royals, 4-2
The Cleveland Guardians traveled to Missouri to get some payback on the Kansas City Royals for what they did to them in Cleveland this time last week. The series opener started off on the right foot for the Guardians as they took down the Royals 4-2.
Here are three observations and takeaways from Cleveland's latest win.
Gavin Williams
Gavin Williams arguably put together the best start by a Guardians pitcher this season. And that comes after Alex Cobb took a perfect game into the sixth inning the day before, and Matthew Boyd struck out eight batters a game before that.
Williams was nearly untouchable against the Royals. He pitched 7.0 strong innings, gave up just one hit, allowed one earned run, struck out six batters, and walked two hitters.
The key to this start was establishing command of his fastball early on, which has uncharacteristically been an issue for him in past starts. This allowed Williams to mix in the curveball more efficiently, which had seven swings and misses in 26 pitches.
This is the version of Gavin Williams the Guardians have been waiting for since he came off the injured list.
Lane Thomas
Don't look now, but Lane Thomas' bat is starting to come around and provide the production Cleveland was expecting when they traded for him at the deadline.
Thomas went 2-for-4 in Monday's win over the Royals, including a home run that put the Guardians ahead 2-1 in the top of the fifth inning.
Thomas is now hitting .412/.474/.647 with four RBI and two stolen bases over his last seven games.
Josh Naylor
Just 72 hours ago, we were all worried that Josh Naylor could be looking at an extending absence after he rolled his ankle against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Instead, he's supplied the offense in Cleveland's last two wins.
Naylor had a home run and a double against Kansas City pitching and was responsible for driving in half of Cleveland's runs.
His two RBI from Monday's win also put him at the century mark for the season, which is the first for Naylor in his career.