Mike Napoli Reflects On Time In Cleveland, Being Jose Ramirez's Teammate Ahead Of Guardians-Cubs Matchup
It was hard to go to Progressive Field in 2016 and not see someone wearing a "Party At Napoli's" t-shirt. The slogan became a rallying cry for the Indians and fans that season, but everything has changed from eight years ago.
Mike Napoli is now first base coach of the Chicago Cubs, who beat the Indians in the 2016 World Series, and he was back in town for their series against the Cleveland Guardians.
Napoli sat down with Bally Sports Cleveland ahead of the series finale, reminiscing about his time with the Indians and, specifically, what it was like being Jose Ramirez's teammate.
"I remember the days we played cards. Every single day," said Napoli. "It's those little things. Whoever would win that day, we felt like we were going to get hits. So, it was real competitive, and it was something fun for us to be able to interact with each other and not just baseball and getting to know each other."
"You know, man, he got out there, and he did his thing, and he hasn't stopped. He's one of the best players in the league. One of the most underrated and he doesn't get a lot of love. But, he can play the game like no other."
Napoli only played one year in Cleveland, but he certainly left his mark on and off the field. The "Party At Napoli's" campaign raised money for charity and he also hit 34 home runs and drove in 101 runs that season as well.
No matter where Napoli ends up in his coaching career, he'll always have a positive place in Cleveland sports lore.