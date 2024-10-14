Yankees Legend Gives Guardians Bulletin Board Material
The Cleveland Guardians are preparing to face the New York Yankees in the ALCS, and in spite of the fact that the Guardians won 92 games and captured the AL Central division crown, the Yankees are fairly heavily favored.
It probably shouldn't come as much of a surprise given New York's star-studded lineup and bloated payroll, but Cleveland is a pretty good team in its own right.
But don't tell that to Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez.
While discussing the Bronx Bombers on Fox, Rodriguez made a statement that the Guardians will surely pin to their bulletin board in this series.
"They have an easy road to the World Series," Rodriguez said. "Look, it's never easy right, but this is the clearest path in 20 years."
The Yankees finished with the best record in the American League, so they earned themselves a bye in the Wild Card Series. They then topped the Kansas City Royals in four games in the ALDS, setting up a showdown with Cleveland for a berth in the World Series.
The Guardians did struggle against the Yanks during the regular season, going just 2-4. They have also lost to New York in the playoffs three times since 2017, most recently falling in a five-game ALDS clash in 2022.
However, based on how well Cleveland has dealt with adversity this season, the fact that the Guardians need to beat the Yankees to make the Fall Classic probably won't bother them very much.
Rodriguez's comments, however, may certainly rub them the wrong way.
Game 1 of the ALCS is Monday night.