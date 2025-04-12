Analyst Identifies A Major Concern for The Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians do many things well, but they are not a perfect team, and some parts of the roster are stronger than others.
One position group that struggled in 2024 was their starting rotation, and the starters have also had a challenging start to the 2025 season.
But how concerned should the Guardians be about their starting pitching?
One analyst believes that Guardians fans should be "increasingly worried" about how the rotation has performed so far this season.
Will Leitch of MLB.com pointed out, "The Guardians' rotation has the lowest K-rate in all of baseball so far. Below the Rockies. Below the White Sox!" this season.
Heading into Saturday night's game, the Guardian's rotation has a 4.76 ERA (23rd in MLB) and a 1.51 WHIP (29th in MLB).
They've also only covered 62.1 innings, which is the fewest in the league and a worrisome sign if the Guardians hope to keep their dominant bullpen fresh all summer.
However, Leitch did point out a potential positive with this group: they're all still relatively young.
"The good news is that four of the club's five starters are 26 or younger. Perhaps that's also the bad news, but you can at least see some room to grow here," wrote Leitch
Hopefully, Shane Bieber will come back strong from Tommy John surgery, and John Means can provide some depth towards the end of the season.
If neither of these things happens, the Guardians better hope their young arms can take that next step to improve as a whole.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Dynamic Player Leaves Strong Impression On Lineup
MORE: One Critical Reason to be Hopeful About Guardians' Floundering Hitter
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Slugger Can't Explain Perplexing Struggles
MORE: Guardians All-Star's Alarming Start May Be Cause for Panic
MORE: Guardians Top Prospect Continues Hot Start To Minor League Season