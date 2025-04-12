Guardians Dynamic Player Leaves Strong Impression On Lineup
Angel Martinez was one of the most intriguing players on the Cleveland Guardians' roster heading into spring training.
It may have been a long shot, but he was an interesting candidate to win the second base job while also having the ability to play multiple positions in the field.
Martinez was eventually optioned to Triple-A to start the season, but the organization recently called him back up.
The 23-year-old made his first start of the season on Friday night and left a strong impression on the lineup.
Martinez went 3-for-3 with a double and tacked on a sacrifice fly to go along with that.
It wasn't just that Martinez got hits, though; he was working counts and making hard contact, too. Each of his hits (including the sac fly) had an exit velocity of over 100 mph.
For a struggling Guardians offense, this was precisely the spark they needed to give their lineup some hope moving forward. Martinez was one of the key pieces in Cleveland's 7-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals.
"We saw it last year, he did the same when he got here. Now, it's, let's keep it rolling. Let's keep it going," said Stephen Vogt after the game.
The Guardians manager also complimented Martinez's defense in center field.
The sky about Cleveland was grey and gloomy from the first pitch until the last out, and Martinez did a great job tracking the ball even with the dark clouds and recorded a couple of putouts and a slick sliding catch.
When Martinez was called up, Vogt initially said he would serve primarily as a utility player with a few starts here and there.
However, if he continues to swing the bat like this, Cleveland's manager is going to have no choice but to give
Vogt continued, "We know the type of player Angel is, and we're excited he's here."
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: One Critical Reason to be Hopeful About Guardians' Floundering Hitter
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Slugger Can't Explain Perplexing Struggles
MORE: Guardians All-Star's Alarming Start May Be Cause for Panic
MORE: Guardians Top Prospect Continues Hot Start To Minor League Season
MORE: Three Observations From Guardians Victory vs. White Sox