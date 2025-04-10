Guardians Top Prospect Continues Hot Start To Minor League Season
The temperature in Ohio may be cold for the beginning of April, but Travis Bazzana's bat is anything but ice.
The Cleveland Guardians' top prospect continues his hot start to the season with another solid performance with the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A) on Wednesday evening.
Bazzana went 1-for-6 at the plate with a strikeout. He may have only had one hit, but the knock was his first minor league triple, which scored a runner from first base.
Now, during the season, Bazzana is hitting .364/.440/.636 with an OPS of 1.076 in 22 at-bats. Plus, of his eight hits, three of them have gone for extra bases.
One area that the former No. 1 overall pick could work on is strikeouts. Bazzana currently has a K% of 31.6 percent, which is certainly high for any level.
However, it does show the Bazzana is being aggressive, which is exactly what he needs to get more comfortable in the box.
We're still a long way off from estimating when Bazzana could make his MLB debut. He's had a great start to the season, but the 23-year-old is only at Double-A.
One thing is for sure: if Bazzana keeps swinging the bat like this, he could quickly earn a promotion to Triple-A.
Once that happens, a timetable for when Bazzana could take the field with the Guardians at Progressive Field will become clearer.
For now, it's best for Bazzana to continue focusing on his development and crushing baseballs as he has.
