Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Guardians Outfield
The Cleveland Guardians were league-average when it came to power-hitting stats in 2024. Then, they traded away one of the best home run hitters on the team.
The Guardians desperately need someone or a group of players to step up and provide some pop to the lineup. One MLB analyst believes that this production could come from the outfield.
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports boldly predicted that two of the Guardians' outfielders would hit over 20 home runs during the 2025 season.
Lane Thomas and Steven Kwan are the two players he projected to accomplish this feat.
As Axisa mentions, Thomas is an "obvious" choice given that power has always been a part of his game. The center fielder hit 15 home runs in 2024 and a career-high 28 home runs in 2023.
The Kwan prediction is definitely a bold take, but the potential exists.
Cleveland's Gold Glove-winning left fielder grew in the power department last season, finishing with a .793 OPS and 14 home runs.
Nine of Kwan's homers came before the All-Star Break, and then he suffered an oblique injury in the late summer months.
Axisa also pointed out, "I don't think it's that crazy to suggest Kwan will get to 20 homers with good health in 2025. This will be his age-27 season, an age at which lots of guys have career years."
The analyst doesn't even mention Jhonkensy Noel or Nolan Jones, who are known to be home run-hitters.
Noel hit 13 home runs in 179 at-bats during his rookie season, and Jones is just one year removed from a 20-homer season himself.
The Guardians' outfield still must prove it can collectively be a power-hitting threat, but Axisa provides some compelling reasons why Cleveland could see a spark of power from its outfield-hitting group this season.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Trade Proposal With Red Sox Lands Former Top Prospect
MORE: Tyler Freeman Shares Wild Details About Trade from Guardians
MORE: Guardians Executive Discusses Options for Final Roster Spot
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Reveal Role for Nolan Jones Following Trade
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Make Roster Moves Following Recent Trade