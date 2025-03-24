Cleveland Guardians Make Roster Moves Following Recent Trade
Opening Day is this week, but that hasn't prevented the Cleveland Guardians from making significant roster decisions with just days left in spring training.
The organization made a trade to acquire OF Nolan Jones from the Colorado Rockies, and the aftermath of that deal is now hitting the big league roster with their recent moves.
Will Brennan Optioned To Triple-A
Jones' addition to the Guardians meant there was one too many outfielders in the mix. The odd man out was Will Brennan, who Cleveland optioned to Triple-A on Monday afternoon.
Brennan is coming off a streaky season in which he hit .264 with an OPS of .697. The major part of his game that was lacking in his game, that Jones will help with, is power.
The left-handed hitter has thrived hitting off of right-handed pitching, so there still could be a spot for him on a big league roster. But for now, he'll start the 2025 season in the minors.
With Brennan playing in Columbus, Jones and Jhonkensy Noel will fill out the platoon in right field to start the year.
Andrew Walters Optioned To Triple-A
The other roster move the Guardians made was to option Andrew Walters to Triple-A to begin the season.
Walters has only pitched in four games (3.0 IP) this spring. He clearly has the stuff and potential to be a key contributor in Cleveland's dominant bullpen, but he likely needs more time to ramp up for MLB action.
Plus, with Triston McKenzie starting the season as a reliever, there was one less spot in the bullpen for Walters to take.
