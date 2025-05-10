Analyst Makes Strong Prediction About Cleveland Guardians Closer
So far, Emmanuel Clase has not been the dominant closer he was for the Cleveland Guardians during the 2024 season.
In fact, at times this year, he hasn't looked like the best option for the Guardians in the ninth inning.
ESPN's David Schoenfield recently wrote an article about MLB's struggling relievers and how they can bounce back.
Schoenfield identified one of Clase's main issues in the piece as his pitch location.
"Looking back at video for all 25 of those hits, two main things are clear: As Vogt mentioned, Clase was leaving some pitches over the middle, and some of those were cutters without much movement. (And as you might expect, there was also some bad luck mixed in), wrote the analyst.
Even when the former All-Star was giving up runs, his velocity remained strong, and his whiff rate (32.3 percent) is actually up from last season (27.1 percent).
However, the question on everyone's mind is, can Clase fix his issues?
While a sub-1.00 ERA seems out of the picture for this season, Schoenfield is confident Clase can be one of the best closers in baseball for the rest of the season.
"Overall, Clase should be fine. He did go through a similar season in 2023... This year, the issue has been more about location. The stuff is still there, so look for Clase to be fine the rest of the way."
This turnaround has already started, as Clase has recorded a 1.80 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP in his last five appearances.
Now, the closer just needs to keep building on these encouraging outings
