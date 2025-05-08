Cleveland Guardians Veteran Following Consistent Career Trend
Carlos Santana has never been a player who gets off to quick starts at the beginning of a new MLB season. His struggles at the plate in the months of March and April have been a trend throughout his time in the big leagues.
However, Santana also consistently follows another trend throughout his decade-and-a-half career: The veteran pick it up as the temperature starts to warm up, too.
So far the 2025 season has been no exception to that tend.
There's no secret that the Cleveland Guardians' first baseman struggled at the plate during April. Even though Santana had a pair of home runs, he also hit .213/.304/.281 with an OPS of .585 during the month.
However, this is all normal. The Guardians expected this when they signed the veteran during the offseason.
Santana's career batting average in March, April, and May is .228. When you look at it this way, the 39-year-old is actually ahead of schedule with his 2025 average of .236.
Just like Santana's slow start should have been expected, right on cue, the veteran has turned his production around when the calendar flipped to May.
Through the first week of the new month, Santana has a slash line of .304/.429/.609 with an OPS of 1.038, including two home runs.
These hits have also come at key moments for the Guardians. For example, Santana hit a three-run double in the series finale against the Washington Nationals, which tied the game and set up a massive eight-run inning in the win.
Santana's routine slow starts aren't a secret. The good news is he's finally turning it all around and Stephen Vogt has even taken notice of this uptick in production.
"We really feel like he's starting to come into his own right now, and we're seeing the 'Los that has 16 years in the big leagues," said Vogt after Wednesday's win.
"He's a great player, consistent, and we're excited about the way he's starting to swing the bat."
