Analyst Reveals Bold Claim On Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez is one of the most underappreciated stars in baseball. Heck, even those in Cleveland may not give him the respect he deserves.
Take Tom Withers of The Associated Press, for example.
Following Ramirez's terrific effort in which he went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer in the Guardians' win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, Withers took to social media to finally give Ramirez his flowers.
"I'll admit: I'm probably guilty of not giving José Ramírez enough national coverage," Withers posted to his X account. "He's the best all-around player in Cleveland history."
Cleveland has been an MLB franchise since 1901, so this is a pretty bold opinion.
But at this point, it's hard to argue with it.
Ramirez is nearing the end of a spectacular 2024 campaign in which he is slashing .279/.334/.533 with 38 home runs and 115 RBI. He has also stolen a career-high 40 bases.
The 32-year-old broke into the big leagues with the Guardians in 2013 and became a full-time starter in 2016. Over the course of his career, he has slashed .279/.352/.503 with 254 long balls.
Ramirez has made six All-Star appearances and has finished in the top three of AL MVP voting three times, finishing as high as second in 2020.
The Dominican native is also two dingers shy of setting a lifetime high, as his current highwater mark is 39 home runs, which he achieved back in 2018.
On top of his tremendous offensive production, Ramirez is also a wizard at the hot corner.
Now, we'll see if Ramirez can finally lead Cleveland to its first World Series title since 1948.