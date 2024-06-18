Behind The Guardians' Decision To Option Kyle Manzardo
The Cleveland Guardians welcomed back Jose Ramirez to the lineup on Tuesday afternoon after he was placed on the paternity list which resulted in him missing the last two games. The corresponding move to activate Ramirez onto the big league roster was optioning Kyle Manzardo back to Triple-A.
Manzardo came into the season as Cleveland’s second-ranked prospect (per MLB Pipeline) and was supposed to be the future of this Guardians offense. He certainly has the potential to be a talented hitter, but he didn’t show that consistently during his time in Cleveland.
Stephen Vogt touched on the decision and rationale of optioning Manzardo ahead of Cleveland’s series opener with the Seattle Mariners.
“Kyle had some huge hits for us and contributed to a lot of wins,” said Vogt. “We had to make a roster decision and we felt Kyle getting down to Columbus and getting consistent playing time every day, playing first base, getting back into a rhythm, and into a groove. He’ll be ready whenever we need him again. But you know, it was more about his playing time and we had kind of seen his playing time dwindle a little bit over the last couple of weeks. So, just trying to get him consistent at-bats to work on the things he needs to.”
Vogt mentioned Manzardo getting time at first base while he’s down in Columbus. This was a position he didn't play during his first stint with the Guardians. Cleveland only used him as a designated hitter which is unconventional for a 23-year-old.
Cleveland’s manager isn't convinced the lack of playing time in the field had anything to do with his inconsistency at the plate.
“I don’t know if it hurt him at the plate,” continued Vogt. “It definitely limited his opportunities to get into the lineup. But, that had more to do with Josh Naylor than it did Kyle. We think Kyle is a really good first baseman and a very good hitter and we know he’s going to help us tremendously in the future.”
Manzardo posted a slash line of .207/.241/.329 through his first 87 plate appearances. There’s certainly room for improvement and development and as long as he makes the necessary adjustments, we should see Manzardo back up with the big league team at some point this summer.