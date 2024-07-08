Behind The Cleveland Guardians Decision To Option Logan Allen
The Cleveland Guardians have made several tough moves over the last week. On June 30, Triston McKenzie was optioned to Triple-A, and the team followed that up with an announcement that Logan Allen would also be joining him in Columbus.
Stephen Vogt touched on why the organization felt now was the best time to option Allen.
“It was tough. Logan is such a big part of our success so far through this year,” said Vogt.
“I think it’s an opportunity for Logan to go down and get some consistency back. You know, we’ve seen it where he’ll have one outing where he’s out there, he’s efficient, filling up the strike zone, and he goes six innings. Then he’ll have one where he kinda struggles, lot of pitches, struggles to find the strikezone, and doesn't quite make it that far.”
The team didn’t just send Allen down to Triple-A without anything specific to work on. Vogt revealed that he’s already been working on some delivery adjustments when he was with the big league team, and Allen will now get an opportunity to continue to work on that in a low-stakes setting.
“So, with Logan, he’s been working really hard on some delivery, some different things that are going to help him with that consisntey. We just felt like that this a time for you to go down, take a deep breath, continue to work on those things, and continue being the best version of you.”
Allen currently has a 5.67 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP over 18 starts this season. The 25-year-old may be struggling, but the Guardians need more from their starting pitching and now is the perfect time to let Allen figure out his mechanics while the front office evaluates their roster heading into the trade deadline.