Red Sox Could Swoop in and Steal Guardians' Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians are headed into the MLB offseason with a chance to improve their roster. While they are not normally known as a team that spends big money, they were just one series win away from the World Series.
Could that motivate them to break course of the way they usually do business and get more aggressive?
In addition to adding outside talent, the Guardians have plenty of players to keep around as well. Shane Bieber is clearly the biggest name that is set to hit the open free agency market, but there is another pitcher worth monitoring as well.
Matthew Boyd will also become a free agent. After being added in the middle of the season, Boyd ended up being a key starter for Cleveland. Now, he's set to hit free agency and there are quite a few teams who could look into signing him.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently suggested that the Boston Red Sox could be a team that pursues him this offseason.
During the regular season, Boyd ended up making eight starts for the Guardians. He compiled a 2-2 record to go along with a 2.72 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, a 3.5 K/BB ratio, and 39.2 innings pitched.
Boyd also played a key role in Cleveland's postseason run.
Throughout the course of the playoffs, he made three starts. He didn't get a decision in any of those appearances, but he racked up a 0.77 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, a 2.3 K/BB ratio, and 11.2 innings pitched. Clearly, he improved his offseason value with that production.
He's the kind of player and price tag that the Guardians usually target. Bringing him back seems likely to be something that Cleveland will have interest in.
That being said, teams like the Red Sox can offer him a good landing spot as well. The Guardians are not going to have an easy time re-signing Boyd.
Expect to hear a lot more rumors about Cleveland as the offseason gets underway. Boyd will be a name to monitor closely for the Guardians and it would be wise to try to bring him back if possible.