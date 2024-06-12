Brayan Rocchio’s Plate Discipline Continues To Improve, Guardians Breakdown
Brayan Rocchio won the everyday shortstop role coming out of spring training. So far, he’s been as-advertised on defense ranking in the 86th percentile in outs above average, but the offense has taken a while to come around.
Rocchio's full-season stats have been underwhelming for a player who was one of Cleveland Guardians’s top prospects for so many years. He’s only hitting .214 on the year and has an xBA of .232.
However, Rocchio’s plate discipline is beginning to improve which could be a sign that he’s seeing the ball better and is getting ready to break out for the Guardians.
Over Rocchio’s last seven games, he has a slash line of .313/.353/.500 and his strong OBP goes back to the last 30 games where it’s been at .314.
Rocchio’s first plate appearance against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday was a perfect example of his improved plate discipline as he worked a 10-pitch at-bat that ended in a walk. Rocchio eventually came around to score after a Bo Naylor double and a Steven Kwan hit.
We also have to remember that Rocchio is still 23 years old. He had a solid stretch at the plate when he was called up last season and then pitchers adjusted to him. Now it’s his turn to adapt and his recent on-base percentage and rising batting average could be the evidence that we’re witnessing just that.
While Rocchio continues to improve, there is still the reality at hand.
The Guardians are in a position to get back to the playoffs but need another bat. Acquiring a shortstop with a little more pop (say someone like Bo Bichette) could make a lot of sense for the team short term.
The trade deadline is still a month and a half away so Rocchio still has time to prove this improved plate discipline can turn into more offense for the Guardians.