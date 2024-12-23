Carlos Santana Turned Down AL West Team Before Guardians Signing, Per Report
The Cleveland Guardians will have a new first baseman in 2025 following the Josh Naylor trade. However, this "new" player is one that fans are more than familiar with.
Cleveland has reportedly signed Carlos Santana to a one-year deal, and he'll return to the organization where he makes his major league debut for a third stint.
Apparently, many other teams were interested, but Santana turned them down so he could return to where his career began.
Santana told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Detroit Tigers, and Arizona Diamondbacks "were in the mix."
The Marines appeared to be the most active team pursuing the 38-year-old. Rosenthal noted Seattle "sought to reunite with him virtually the entire offseason and were pushing for a resolution."
Rosenthal reported they even offered Santana a one-year deal, which included a player option on the second season.
It appears that even an extra year of security on a contract wasn't enough for Santana to turn down an opportunity to join the Guardians. Rosenthal also included a quote from Santana detailing how excited he is to be back in Cleveland.
"I'm so happy coming back," Santana said. "Cleveland has my respect. The fan base is one of the best. The coaching staff, they know me. Sandy Alomar, I've known him for a long time. I know (top executives) Chris (Antonetti) and Mike Chernoff. I know the owner, (Paul) Dolan. I have very good relationships with everyone in the office, in the organization. They love me, and I love it. I'm very excited."
The Guardians' front office has made some puzzling moves this offseason, and having questions about them is valid.
But bringing back a fan favorite like Santana, who is still a valuable player, is an exciting addition to this team.