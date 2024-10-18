Cubs Could Be Threat to Steal Guardians' Star
While the Cleveland Guardians are fresh off of a huge Game 3 win over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the offseason is coming up quickly as well. All eyes are on the Guardians trying to win the World Series, but the front office is already preparing for what could be a very busy offseason.
Shane Bieber is a name that all Cleveland fans will be keeping a close eye on. It seems likely that the Guardians would want him back, but he's going to have a big market in free agency.
Of course, the 29-year-old starting pitcher missed almost all of the 2024 campaign due to an injury that required Tommy John surgery.
Looking ahead to free agency, there will be many teams with interest in signing Bieber. One of those teams could be the Chicago Cubs.
Sean O'Leary of Chicago Cubs on SI took a look at the option for the Cubs. He thinks that Bieber would be a good target for Chicago and that he would give their rotation a major boost.
"That being said, Bieber could give this rotation a huge boost. He made just two starts in 2024 before needing surgery, but he struck out 20 hitters in 12 innings. If he is healthy for 2025, Bieber could give the Cubs a leg up in terms of the rotation compared to the Milwaukee Brewers, who won the division in 2024," O'Leary wrote.
The Cubs are going to be a serious threat if they do show interest in Bieber. Playing in Chicago is something that many players have interest in doing if the right opportunity presents itself.
Cleveland has never been a big spender in free agency. If the Cubs come in and offer a big-time contract, there is a good chance that the Guardians would pass on matching it.
That being said, Cleveland shouldn't overpay to keep him. He will be coming off of a serious injury and he has had some ups and downs throughout his career.
Despite that being a truth, adding Bieber to the current team would make them much more dangerous. The Guardians don't currently have a true ace in their rotation.
All of that being said, the offseason will be here before we all know it. Bieber is going to be a hot name in free agency. Hopefully, Cleveland is able to figure out a way to bring him back.