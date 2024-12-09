Cubs Showing Interest in Trade for Guardians Star?
The Cleveland Guardians have been surrounded by trade rumors throughout the MLB offseason thus far. Josh Naylor is one of the biggest names that has been named as a potential trade candidate.
Naylor has been connected as a potential trade target for quite a few teams around the league. Now, it sounds like another team might be looking into a trade with the Guardians.
Jacob Zanolla of Ivy League Cubs has suggested that the Chicago Cubs might be looking into a trade for Naylor. They have had previous reported interest in him in the past.
"I've been hearing some whispers about the Cubs checking in on the availability of Guardians first-baseman Josh Naylor. They liked him last offseason, would make sense if (when?) Bellinger is moved. Could put Seiya back in RF, put Naylor at DH."
To this point, the Cubs have not been talked a lot as a potential Naylor trade destination this offseason. However, it's a move that would make a lot of sense for Chicago.
Of course, the Cubs and Cleveland have already pulled off one trade this offseason. They came together on a move that shipped relief pitcher Eli Morgan to Chicago.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Guardians, Naylor ended up playing in 152 games. He hit 31 home runs to go along with 108 RBI, while slashing .243/.320/.456.
Losing Naylor's offensive production would be tough for Cleveland. But, they could replace him with Kyle Manzardo or other pieces that they decide to plug into the lineup.
As for the Cubs, bringing in that kind of bat would be a huge move to fill a weakness. Last season, Chicago struggled to produce runs on a consistent basis. Naylor could help them with that.
Obviously, this is far from being a report that talks are happening. Zanolla is simply reporting that he's heard "whispers" that the Cubs could be checking in on his availability.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about the Guardians. They are open for business and would like to make another move or two if it makes sense after re-signing star pitcher Shane Bieber.
Keep an eye on Chicago as a potential trade partner at some point in the future.