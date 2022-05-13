Naylor To COVID-19 IL, Guardians Roster Updates

Cleveland Guardians President Chris Antonetti held a press conference this afternoon to address the COVID-19 breakout in the club along with the corresponding moves for the team.

Antonetti made the announcement that Guardians' first baseman, Josh Naylor, has been placed on the COVID IL and is in MLB Health Protocols.

Naylor has been on fire as of late, and has hit three home runs and had nine RBIs in his last two games including the grand slam and three-run homer that edged the Guardians over the White Sox on Monday night.

In addition, Yu Chang has been reinstated from the COVID IL, LHP Kirk McCarty has been optioned to Triple-A, joining the Taxi Squad with Anthony Castro and Bryan Lavastida. The Guardians have also recalled outfielder Richie Palacios.

Without going into any specific details, Antonetti did note when asked about Francona that, "Tito is actually doing well, he's traveled back to Cleveland and is hopefully on the path to recovery."

Staff changes for the weekend includes a total overhaul outside of Carl Willis, who will be the acting manager. In addition, the following moves have been made for the staff:

Mike Barnett - Bench Coach

Rigo Beltran - Bullpen Coach

Armando Camacaro and Ricky Pacione - Bullpen Catchers

Anthony D'Elia - Replay

Jason Esposito - Assistant Hitting Coach

Kyle Hudson - Third Base Coach

John McDonald - First Base Coach

Victor Rodriguez - Hitting Coach

Brian Sweeney - Pitching Coach

This Weekend In Minneapolis

The Guardians have not played a game since Tuesday night as Wednesday's afternoon game with the White Sox was postponed for testing and contact tracing.

The club will resume play tonight to start a three-game series in Minnesota with the Twins. Aaron Civale (1-2, 9.45) will take the mound for the Guardians.

-----

-----

