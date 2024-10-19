Cleveland Guardians Ace Ready For Another Opportunity vs. Yankees
Tanner Bibee said his goal heading into Game 2 of the ALCS was to get deep into the game and then turn it over to the Cleveland Guardians' dominant bullpen. However, that isn't what happened.
The New York Yankees got to Bibee early in his first start of the series, and Cleveland's best-starting pitcher gave up three runs (two earned) and five hits before his outing ended in just 1.1 innings. Bible was clearly frustrated as Stephen Vogt came out to get the ball from him, but it was the right move, given how New York was seeing the ball out of his hands.
Baseball is a game of redemption, and Bibee will get a chance at that on Saturday night in Game 5 of the ALCS as he takes the ball for the Guardians.
Cleveland's ace isn't too concerned about pitching on short rest, especially since his latest start didn't last that long in terms of workload. Cleveland's skipper also told him this would be possible after Tuesday's game, giving Bibee an opportunity to mentally prepare for it.
"[Vogt] told me right after the game on Tuesday, told me then that it was a possibility that I could be starting. So prepared like I was going to," said Bibee.
"I mean, just one less light day pretty much. It's not like I went out there and threw 100 pitches and about to go out there and do it again. I threw 39 pitches. I feel good. I'm ready to go."
The key for Bibee on the mound will be the location and execution of his pitches. His command wasn't an issue the first time around, as Bibee threw 62 percent of his pitches for strikes in Game 2. New York just came to the plate prepared with a clear game plan and planned approach against Bibee.
The Guardians won't just need Bibee to be better then he was in Game 2, they'll need him to be the ace that we've seen flashes of through his first two big-league seasons. Cleveland faced elimination on Saturday and everything has to be perfect, starting with their starting pitcher.
What will be the key for Bibee to ensure he comes out strong? It all comes down to the mindset he brings to the mound.
"I think having an edge, having some anger to it."