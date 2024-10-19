Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Ace Ready For Another Opportunity vs. Yankees

Cleveland Guardians ALCS Game 5 starter Tanner Bibee says he's ready to go

Tommy Wild

Oct 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning in game one of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning in game one of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tanner Bibee said his goal heading into Game 2 of the ALCS was to get deep into the game and then turn it over to the Cleveland Guardians' dominant bullpen. However, that isn't what happened.

The New York Yankees got to Bibee early in his first start of the series, and Cleveland's best-starting pitcher gave up three runs (two earned) and five hits before his outing ended in just 1.1 innings. Bible was clearly frustrated as Stephen Vogt came out to get the ball from him, but it was the right move, given how New York was seeing the ball out of his hands.

Baseball is a game of redemption, and Bibee will get a chance at that on Saturday night in Game 5 of the ALCS as he takes the ball for the Guardians.

Stephen Vogt grabs the ball from Tanner Bibee.
Oct 15, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt pulls pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) from the game during the second inning against the New York Yankees in game two of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cleveland's ace isn't too concerned about pitching on short rest, especially since his latest start didn't last that long in terms of workload. Cleveland's skipper also told him this would be possible after Tuesday's game, giving Bibee an opportunity to mentally prepare for it.

"[Vogt] told me right after the game on Tuesday, told me then that it was a possibility that I could be starting. So prepared like I was going to," said Bibee.

"I mean, just one less light day pretty much. It's not like I went out there and threw 100 pitches and about to go out there and do it again. I threw 39 pitches. I feel good. I'm ready to go."

The key for Bibee on the mound will be the location and execution of his pitches. His command wasn't an issue the first time around, as Bibee threw 62 percent of his pitches for strikes in Game 2. New York just came to the plate prepared with a clear game plan and planned approach against Bibee.

The Guardians won't just need Bibee to be better then he was in Game 2, they'll need him to be the ace that we've seen flashes of through his first two big-league seasons. Cleveland faced elimination on Saturday and everything has to be perfect, starting with their starting pitcher.

What will be the key for Bibee to ensure he comes out strong? It all comes down to the mindset he brings to the mound.

"I think having an edge, having some anger to it."

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News