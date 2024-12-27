Guardians Again Linked To Duo Of Cardinals Pitchers, Per Report
The Cleveland Guardians continue to be one of the most intriguing teams of the offseason. They've already made some significant and interesting moves, but are they done?
One area that the Guardians could still address is adding another starting pitcher to the roster.
Yes, Cleveland has made some moves to address their rotation, but another veteran arm would help stabilize this group until Shane Bieber returns.
The Guardians are reportedly interested in a duo of St. Louis Cardinals pitchers, Erik Fedde and Steven Matz.
John Denton of MLB.com reported, "The Guardians have shown a keen interest in trading for Fedde or Matz, per sources, and the Cards would be open to those deals."
This report isn't the first time the Guardians have been linked to either pitcher. Last week, MLB.com also reported that the Guardians and the Detroit Tigers had expressed interest in trading for Fedde and Matz.
However, this latest note from Denton points to Cleveland, especially having an interest in trading for one of the pitchers.
Of the duo, Fedde would likely be the Guardians' top choice in a trade. He started his 2024 season with the Chicago White Sox before being traded to the Cardinals and posted a 3.30 ERA, 4.05 FIP, and a 113 ERA+.
One of the most attractive parts of Fedde's resume is that he threw 177.1 innings last season, which would've been the most on the Guardians.
While there have already been some major moves this offseason, more will likely still come to MLB before spring training begins.
Will the Guardians trading for Fedde or Matz be one of those major deals?