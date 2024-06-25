Cleveland Guardians All-Star Game Ballot Update: June 24
The second update of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game voting is finally here, and this is where top Cleveland Guardians' players rank amongst the American League:
Guardians' star third basemen, Jose Ramirez, has taken a huge lead over the top five third basemen for the AL squad. The switch-hitter currently holds a 500,000 vote lead over Orioles' Jordan Westburg with roughly 1.4 million votes. Ramirez is batting .273 on the year while having the second-most RBIs in the majors at 67.
Despite missing time this season, Steven Kwan's return from the IL has boosted his chances of starting in the 2024 All-Star game. Kwan is currently in fourth place among outfielders and is less than 30,000 votes behind Kyle Tucker, who holds the third-place spot. Cleveland's spark plug at the top of the lineup is hitting .463 with 31 hits and four home runs since May 31.
The race for the starting first baseman spot is quickly becoming a two-man competition between Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle and Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Josh Naylor is slipping out of the running, as the Guardians' first basemen is in third place and needs over 500,000 votes to catch up with Guerrero Jr.
David Fry has created enough buzz to put himself in the conversation for the DH spot but will need to continue the success at the plate in order to solidify his starting spot. The Guardians do-it-all bat is in third place with over 700,000 votes and needs another 250,000 votes for the first-place spot. Fry is batting .312 on the season with eight home runs and 31 RBIs.
The final Guardians' player that was included in the top five at second base was Andres Gimenez with just over 500,000 votes. While he may not be in contention for a starting role, the recognition of Gimenez's play this season has finally been noticed. The Guardians' second basemen is batting .255 with 10 doubles and 37 RBIs in 2024.
Round one of voting ends on Thursday. You can vote for your favorite Guardians here.