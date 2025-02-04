Guardians All-Star Believes Front Office Could Still Make More Moves
The Cleveland Guardians have had an active winter, but not in the way many fans were hoping after coming up three games shy of a World Series appearance.
The front office traded away the right side of their infield, two of whom were All-Stars in the last three seasons, and haven't made any true upgrades after reaching the ALCS a season ago.
However, the offseason isn't over yet, and the Guardians could still make a significant move before Opening Day.
Steven Kwan appeared on Corey Kluber's podcast Casa De Klub and hinted that the team could still make some more moves.
"I believe the front office is probably going to make another move or two, and in the moment, it's always like, 'Man, that's a crazy move.' But then down the line, in October, it's like, 'No, they couldn't have done it without that one move,' said Kwan.
"So, I'm still waiting for that one move I'm sure is going to happen, and then from there, I think it's going to be hard-nosed baseball, Stephen Vogt baseball, Guards ball as they always like to say it. But I'm excited.
Obviously, Kwan isn't in every business meeting with the front office and making roster decisions with them.
However, it is interesting that one of the cornerstones and best players on the team admits that he thinks the front office will still make a move that could be impactful come the playoffs.
That said, timing is important here. The episode with Kwan on it was announced on February 2, and then the Guardians signed former top prospect Kolby Allard to a Minor League deal on February 3.
Perhaps Kwan was referring to this signing in his comment on the podcast.
Or, the Guardians are still preparing a trade or free-agent signing that could make them clear front-runners to repeat as the American League Central champions.