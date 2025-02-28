Cleveland Guardians Announce Injury Update On Relief Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians arguably had the best bullpen across baseball during the 2024 season.
One reason for this dominance was the sheer number of reliable arms Stephen Vogt had throughout the season.
However, that bullpen depth took a hit on Thursday as the team announced that pitching prospect Franco Aleman underwent surgery earlier this week to heal a hernia injury.
The press release read, "Franco Aleman submitted to a left hip inguinal hernia repair yesterday by Dr. Conrad Ballecer at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, AZ. The expected recovery is 4-to-6 weeks."
Guardians skipper Stephen Vogt mentioned that Aleman's injury "just popped up over the last week to ten days. We sent him to the specialist the other day, and he recommended the surgery, and he had a successful procedure [Wednesday]."
Aleman, a 10th-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft, was added to the 40-man roster earlier this offseason.
The right-hander has yet to make his major league debut, but with relievers such as Eli Morgan, Nick Sandlin, and Pedro Avila exiting the team over the winter, there was certainly a path for him to make the Opening Day roster.
Aleman made 24 appearances (22.2 innings pitched) during the 2024 season and recorded a 1.99 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP.
There's always room for production in a big-league bullpen, but Cleveland will have to wait a little longer for him to pitch and make an impact at the major-league level.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Predicted to Swing Big Trade Breakout Pitcher
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Starting Pitcher Has Perfect Spring Debut
MORE: MLB Analyst Believes Guardians Prospect Could Have Surprise Season
MORE: Guardians Should Still Consider Trade for Cardinals Starting Pitcher
MORE: Guardians Receive Deflating Injury News on Top Pitching Prospect