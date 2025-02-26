Guardians Should Still Consider Trade for Cardinals Starting Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians have undeniably improved their starting pitching depth from a year ago. While it's unclear what the production will look like, there are plenty of arms in the organization that can start games for the Guardians.
However, this doesn't mean the Guardians should be content with their current depth. As the team learned last season, you never know who could get injured or struggle once the season starts.
Cleveland's front office should still consider adding another starting pitcher. St. Louis Cardinals' Erick Fedde is one who could be available and should be at the top of the Guardians' list.
Per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals could still look to trade Fedde at some point this season.
The Guardians reportedly expressed interest in Fedde early this offseason as Cleveland looked to add to their starting depth, and he still makes a ton of sense for a team looking to get back to the ALCS.
Fedde was silently one of the best and most consistent starters in MLB last season.
He recorded a 3.30 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 113 ERA+ in 31 starts. The right-hander also had an extension in the 75th percentile, which is something Cleveland's front office appears to have focused on in recent pitching acquisitions.
One of the biggest unknowns in the Guardians' rotation is how deep their starters can go into games. Cleveland's starters pitched 805.0 innings in 2024, ranking in the bottom five in the American League.
Fedde threw 177.1 innings last year, which would have been the most on the Guardians.
Fedde wouldn't immediately become the ace of Cleveland's rotation, but he would be a much-needed proven depth piece for the season ahead. If the Cardinals are still open to moving Fedde, the Guardians should be one of the teams most active in trading for him.
