MLB Analyst Believes Guardians Prospect Could Have Surprise Season

Walk-off winner!#Guardians 24yr old OF prospect Johnathan Rodriguez down to his final strike with two outs in the bottom of the 9th hits a 403 foot walk-off bomb 104.5 mph off the bat to give Columbus a 7-to-6 win over St. Paul!



The HR was Rodriguez farm leading 25th of the… pic.twitter.com/McYqgKyiNa