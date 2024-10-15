Guardians Aren't In Detroit Anymore: Yankees Take ALCS Game 1
If the Cleveland Guardians needed a reminder that this wasn't going to be easy, the New York Yankees gave them a reminder in Game 1 of the ALCS.
Alex Cobb was knocked out of the contest after just two innings, giving up three runs in the second frame. One run came courtesy of a solo homer by Juan Soto. Joey Cantillo then threw a couple of wild pitches, which scored two runs (both earned runs were accounted to Cobb).
The Yankees then picked up two more runs later on, which included a solo shot off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton.
The Guardians' bats also fell asleep, with Yankees starter Carlos Rodon registering nine strikeouts over six innings of work. It was reminiscent of Games 2 and 3 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers, where Cleveland was shut out both times.
The Guardians at least managed two runs this time, but it wasn't nearly enough.
Heading into the ALCS versus New York, it was clear that on paper, the Yankees were the more talented ballclub. But given that the Guardians have been defying the odds all year long, they surely were not intimidated by the Yanks' big names.
And more than likely, they still aren't, but Game 1 was definitely a bummer.
The good news is that it's a long series. Cleveland has plenty of time to turn things around, and the Guardians will have ace Tanner Bibee on the mound in Game 2 on Tuesday night.
Momentum typically does not carry over from game to game, so all the Guardians need to do is dust themselves off and get back on the horse.