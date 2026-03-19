How the Cleveland Guardians Can Replicate the Success of the 1980's and 1990's

For years now, the Cleveland Guardians have been praised for having one of the best farm systems in the entire league.

And heading into the 2026 campaign, that expectation of excellence isn't expected to waver.

If anything, this year, the group of young, talented players that make up the minor league system has a chance to set the organization up for future success. Whether it's starting arms that have a chance to anchor the back of the rotation or prospective bats that are looking to be game-changing, Cleveland's young core will be what makes or breaks the upcoming season.

"After targeting hit-over-power types in the Draft and on the international market for several years, Cleveland has assembled perhaps its best collection of power prospects since Albert Belle, Brian Giles, Manny Ramirez, Richie Sexson and Jim Thome were percolating through the system in the late 1980s and early 1990s," wrote MLB Draft and prospect writer Jim Callis.

Comparing Cleveland's current makeup to the generation that helped put The Land on the map says a lot about how Callis views the organization today.

The Position Players

When evaluating the Guardians' pipeline, countless position players are taking up spots in the Top 30. Within the Top 5 alone, four players will be contending for spots in the big leagues over the coming months.

Infielders Travis Bazzana, Angel Genao and Ralphy Velazquez have all been exciting prospects ever since joining the organization. Bazzana, who played for Australia most recently in the World Baseball Classic, is expected to anchor the infield for years to come.

Genao and Velazquez, while being younger, are still on pace to be in the big leagues in due time. If current shortstop Brayan Rocchio ever suffers any bumps in the road, Genao is going to be just a stop away from a call-up, while Velazquez has been incredible in spring training.

He's going to be contending for the first base spot with Kyle Manzardo within the next two years.

Chase DeLauter, who made his big league debut in the postseason last year, is expected to be on the Opening Day roster. In spring training, he's been outstanding, slashing .393/.433/.643.

"We're managing Chase's workload to ramp him up slowly so when he's full go, he can take off," Guardians assistant general manager James Harris said. "He was our starting center fielder in the playoffs, so he's good enough to be there. He handles the bat with maturity and has been crushing balls this spring. There's not much more he has to do other than to be consistent and stay healthy."

Even outside of the Top 5, others may be a bit further away from a big league debut, but can still provide eye-popping play in the minors.

Arms That Hope To Send Others Packing

Just like the positional players, the Guardians' younger pitchers are expected to play pivotal roles within the organization in the coming campaigns.

In the Top 10 of the Guardians' pipeline sit four arms that are highly touted. Lefty Parker Messick sits the highest at No. 5 after an incredible showing in limited time last year. He's expected to potentially snag the last spot in the rotation or begin the year in Triple-A.

Alongside Messick, right-handers Braylon Doughty, Khal Stephen and Joey Oakie broke into the Top 10. Stephen is the next closest to making an impact on the grandest stage, with many hoping he can prove that trading starter Shane Bieber was worth it in the long run.

Down towards the bottom of the pipeline list sits a familiar name, Daniel Espino, who, after years of injuries, looks to finally be healthy. At one point in his career, he was seen as a future staple on the mound for the Guardians, with some even expecting him to be the future ace.

However, he'll likely end up being a major league reliever. But even if he can end up doing that at a high-level, the Guardians will be grateful.

The Guardians have many prospects on the brink of showing off their talents at Progressive Field, with hopes of ushering in the next era of successful Cleveland baseball.

With just under a week to go until the 2026 MLB regular season opener, the Guardians will continue to cut down the current roster to 26 players. While some prospects and highly talented youngsters may get pushed to the wayside, others will get a chance to show why Callis believes so heavily in what the Guardians have built.