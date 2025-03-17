Guardians Starting Pitcher Looking To Build On Breakout Season
The Cleveland Guardians signed RHP Ben Lively a year and a half ago as a depth arm for their pitching staff.
However, due to injuries, the veteran quickly found himself with a full-time spot in the rotation, and he excelled in that role.
Lively finished his 2024 season with a 3.81 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP, and a 107 ERA+.
Heading into 2025, Lively knows that "last year's ceiling is this year's floor," and the righty is looking to build on his breakout season.
This year's spring training is already off to a better start for Lively than it was a year ago. He caught a nasty virus during Cactus League play, delaying his start of the regular season.
So far, nothing of that nature has affected Lively's ramp-up, and he already feels more prepared for the season ahead.
"It feels good [getting to build up]," said the right-hander. "Last year was like a blast off right when the season started for me. Beginning of the year it felt like I wasn't even ready for three innings, and then 'Bam! Here you go, you're starting.'"
Heading into this year, Lively is looking to improve his starts specifically by "Just executing things earlier on, rather than letting things get away from me."
"If I feel something getting away from me early in a game, shut it down right then and there rather than just trying to fight it."
Lively has now made four starts this spring, and while he has allowed some runs in his 12.2 innings of work, he's been very intentional with his build-up.
The righty said after his start on Sunday that he focused on his fastball location in the first game and changeup in his second appearance and is starting to put it all together now.
It's clear Lively is being intentional with his build-up and knows what he must do to get deeper into his starts.
The 33-year-old is setting himself up for a solid season after a season full of career bests.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Skipper Has Seen 'Different' Gabriel Arias This Spring
MORE: Guardians Predicted to Make Shocking In-Season Trade
MORE: Guardians Earn Unfavorable Position In Recent MLB Power Rankings
MORE: Guardians Make Surprising Roster Move With Starting Pitcher
MORE: Guardians Pitching Prospect Shines During MLB's Spring Breakout