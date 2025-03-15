Guardians Pitching Prospect Shines During MLB's Spring Breakout
MLB's Spring Breakout showcase is a fantastic opportunity for fans to get a look at the next wave of young talent across the sport.
While the spotlight leading up to the game was on two of the Cleveland Guardians' former first-round picks, Travis Bazzana and Ralphy Velazquez, one of the biggest takeaways was just how bright of a future one pitching prospect has.
Cleveland's 14th-ranked prospect, Parker Messick, stole the show for the Guardians during the spring breakout game with an ultra-efficient start against the Seattle Mariners.
Messick started the game for the Guardians and ended up pitching 3.0 innings. In his appearance, Messick gave up just four hits, allowed no runs, issued zero walks, and struck out a staggering five batters.
His slider and changeup were phenomenal, and the Mariners batters were guessing the whole game. In the end, Messick generated 14 whiffs in those three innings of work.
During an in-game interview, Messick said he felt great during the start, even though it felt a little odd at first.
Something that makes Messick unique is the passion he shows on the mound. That emotion was evident during this start, following some of his strikeouts.
Messick said, "That's me on backfield game, in a bullpen, firing myself up. I don't do it to show anyone else up. It's all to me at me. It's just who I am."
Messick finished the 2024 season at Double-A and had a 2.06 ERA in 13 starts.
There's a good chance he moves up to Triple-A to start the 2025 campaign and could be an option for the Guardians in the second half of the big league season.
