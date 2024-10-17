Guardians Biggest Question for Game 3 vs. Yankees Revealed
The Cleveland Guardians are facing as close to a must-win situation this evening in Game 3 of their ALCS series against the New York Yankees as any team can without it being an elimination game.
After going down two games to none to begin the series, the Guardians have to figure out how to pick up a win at home to give themselves some life.
With that in mind, a huge question is facing Cleveland ahead of tonight's matchup.
CBS Sports has revealed the biggest question facing the Guardians entering Game 3. They believe that the question has to do with whether or not the offense can break through early.
"Cleveland fell behind three innings into Game 1 of the ALCS, and in the first inning of Game 2. They have scored only six total runs in the first four innings of the game this postseason, and five came in the first inning of Game 1 of the ALDS. The Guardians have done most of their scoring in the middle and late innings, which is not ideal when the strength of your team is the bullpen. Cleveland could really use an early lead in Game 3 so they can turn things over to that deep relief crew."
Coming into the playoffs, the biggest strength for Cleveland was their bullpen. So far in this series, the bullpen has been attemping to limit more damage rather than protect a lead.
If the Guardians are going to compete against the Yankees, they have to jump out early. They can't keep playing from behind. That isn't the way their offense works.
During the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers, Cleveland had multiple games where they came out and grabbed first inning leads. That is a major recipe for success for the Guardians.
While there are many who have given up on Cleveland in this series, New York is very beatable. The Guardians simply need to put pressure on them by producing runs early in the game.
Hopefully, the offensive stars for Cleveland ready to come out strong tonight. Should they continue to struggle with early-game batting, the Guardians could end the evening with a 3-0 deficit in the series and facing a potential sweep in Game 4.
On the other hand, if they can produce runs early, they will have a shot to make this a series again.