Former Guardians Bullpen Bright Spot Granted Free Agency
James Karinchak may have thrown his last pitch in a Cleveland Guardians uniform.
The organization announced a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon. Among those was activating Karinchak from the 60-day and outrighting him, allowing the relief pitcher to become a free agent.
At one point, Karinchak was a bright spot in the back of Cleveland's bullpen.
He had a 2.51 ERA and 1.40 FIp in 32 games across the 2019-20 season. Karinchak even finished sixth in AL Rookie of the Year voting following the 2020 season. He then went on to post a 3.24 ERA and struggled with his command at times during the 2021-23 seasons.
Karinchak missed the entire 2024 season with a shoulder injury, which clearly affected him on the mound.
He did appear in seven games at the Triple-A level at the end of the 2024 season as a part of a rehab assignment. Karinchak pitched 6.2 innings and gave up three hits and two earned runs.
The righty made a name for himself with his high 90s fastball and elite curveball combination. However, Karinchak only topped out at 92 mph while in the minors and could never re-establish that fastball command.
The Guardians had the best bullpen in baseball last season and should retain almost the exact same group for 2025. There was never going to be a spot for him on the major league roster, and now Karinchak gets to test free agency and has a chance to get back to the big league level with another organization.