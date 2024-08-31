Cleveland Guardians Promising Prospect Faces Another Injury
Chase DeLauter has all the talent in the world to be one of the best players on the Cleveland Guardians and potentially even an All-Star outfielder. The only thing holding Cleveland's No. 2 prospect back from that is injuries, and that's been the story of his professional career so far.
The Guardians Player Development System announced on Friday afternoon that they had placed DeLauter on the seven-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. The injury occurred in the ninth inning of Wednesday night's game when DeLauter was running to first base when he felt something, and he was immediately pulled out of the game.
It's unfortunate that DeLauter is already on the IL, considering he was called up to Triple-A a little over a week ago and was finishing a rhythm since the promotion. In six games with the Columbus Clippers, DeLauter was hitting .304/.407/.739 with an OPS of 1.146, including two home runs and seven RBI.
This isn't the first time this season that DeLauter has seen the IL. He's only played 36 games all year due to a broken foot and toe injury he suffered while at Double-A. The outfielder also broke his foot while he was at James Madison University.
DeLauter is an electric player when he's on the field, but his injury history is a real concern for how he'll fair in the big leagues and where exactly he'll play on defense. Hopefully, the 22-year-old can get healthy soon so he can play a few more minor league games before their season comes to an end.