Guardians Closer Sets Incredible Franchise History In Win Over Reds

Emmanuel Clase sets a new single-season saves record for the Cleveland Guardians.

Tommy Wild

Aug 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) reacts after striking out Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (not pictured) to end the game at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians sent a message to all of baseball with a dominant bullpen performance in their win against the Cincinnati Reds, 5-2.

It was only fitting that on a night the relievers took a combined perfect game into the sixth inning, Emmanuel Clase also set incredible franchise history to close out the night.

Clase is putting together arguably the greatest season from a reliever we've ever seen. He's already become the club's all-time saves leader this season, and Clase also broke Jose Mesa's single-season saves record in Cleveland history on Thursday night as well. That record now sits at 47.

We can start to have a serious conversation about Clase being the best reliever in the team's 124-year history. He's just that good.

Emmanuel Clase throws a pitch
Sep 16, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

While the Guardians closer set franchise history on his own, Cleveland's third baseman got a little bit closer to making baseball history of his own.

Only six other players in MLB history have recorded a season with 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases. Jose Ramirez hit a towering three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, which ended up being the game-winner for the Guardians, but also got him a little bit closer to big league history.

Ramirez has already stolen a career-high 40 bases this season. He's just two home runs shy of joining this exclusive list, and Ramirez has three more games to do so.

Whether you are a Guardians fan or a baseball fan in general, tuning into Ramirez's at-bats during the final weekend of the season will be a must to see if he can accomplish such a rare feat.

