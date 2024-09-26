Guardians Closer Sets Incredible Franchise History In Win Over Reds
The Cleveland Guardians sent a message to all of baseball with a dominant bullpen performance in their win against the Cincinnati Reds, 5-2.
It was only fitting that on a night the relievers took a combined perfect game into the sixth inning, Emmanuel Clase also set incredible franchise history to close out the night.
Clase is putting together arguably the greatest season from a reliever we've ever seen. He's already become the club's all-time saves leader this season, and Clase also broke Jose Mesa's single-season saves record in Cleveland history on Thursday night as well. That record now sits at 47.
We can start to have a serious conversation about Clase being the best reliever in the team's 124-year history. He's just that good.
While the Guardians closer set franchise history on his own, Cleveland's third baseman got a little bit closer to making baseball history of his own.
Only six other players in MLB history have recorded a season with 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases. Jose Ramirez hit a towering three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, which ended up being the game-winner for the Guardians, but also got him a little bit closer to big league history.
Ramirez has already stolen a career-high 40 bases this season. He's just two home runs shy of joining this exclusive list, and Ramirez has three more games to do so.
Whether you are a Guardians fan or a baseball fan in general, tuning into Ramirez's at-bats during the final weekend of the season will be a must to see if he can accomplish such a rare feat.