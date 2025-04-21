Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians DFA Struggling Pitcher During Recent Roster Moves

The Cleveland Guardians designated Triston McKenzie for assignment while calling up a promising pitching prospect.

Tommy Wild

Apr 5, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA;Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Triston McKenzie (24) delivers to the plate in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA;Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Triston McKenzie (24) delivers to the plate in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Monday, the Cleveland Guardians made some roster moves regarding their bullpen ahead of their series opener against the New York Yankees.

While the moves aren't necessarily surprising, one of them in particular is a disappointing development to a once-promising player.

Triston Mckenze - Designated For Assignment

Triston McKenzie looked like the future ace of Cleveland's staff during the 2022 season. Now, the organization announced that they had designated him for assignment.

McKenzie has pitched in four games out of the bullpen in 2025 and has an 11.12 ERA and a 2.47 WHIP.

Unfortunately, after an elite 2022 season and an injury-filled 2023 campaign, McKenzie lost his command and never found a way to regain control of the strike zone.

It will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on the one-time promising starter or if he'll clear waivers.

Triston McKenzie throws a pitch
Jun 23, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie (24) on the mound in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

Zak Kent Promoted From Triple-A

The pitcher taking McKenzie's spot in the rotation is Cleveland's RHP prospect Zak Kent.

Kent, 27, has posted solid numbers in the minors for the last few seasons and is deserving of a shot at the big league level.

He's pitched in five games this Triple-A season and has a 2.35 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and a .125 opponent batting average over 7.2 innings pitched.

It remains to be seen what Kent's role is out of the bullpen. He used to pitch in high-leverage situations with the Columbus Clippers, but the Guardians could use another middle reliever to help bridge the starters to the elite set-up pitchers.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

MORE: Guardians Skipper Shares Possible Reason for Emmanuel Clase's Struggles

MORE: Unexpected Starter Has Been Massive for Guardians Rotation

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Star Gets Direct on Emmanuel Clase

MORE: Takeaways From Cleveland Guardians Series Sweep Over Pirates

MORE: WATCH: Guardians Slugger Hits Massive Home Run Off Pirates' Paul Skenes

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News