WATCH: Guardians Slugger Hits Massive Home Run Off Pirates' Paul Skenes
The Cleveland Guardians had a different determination heading into their second game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
This focus was due to Pittsburgh's starting pitcher Cy Young favorite and superstar Paul Skenes taking the mound.
Skenes was largely as advertised against the Guardians. He switched up velocities, pounding the strike zone and also getting plenty of swings and misses, too.
However, Cleveland still found some success against the best pitcher in the world.
The Guardians' second run of the game came on a solo home run from designated hitter Kyle Manzardo at the top of the seventh inning, which extended their lead.
This wasn't just any home run, though. Manzardo absolutely crushed this ball, which had an exit velocity of 107.8 mph and traveled 411 feet as it splashed into the Allegheny River.
Cleveland's slugger also made a little bit of franchise and ballpark history with this massive homer.
Manzardo became the first Cleveland player to hit a ball into the Allegheny River in the ballpark's history and is the 51st player to do it since the park opened in 2001.
This was also the first home run Skenes has given up this season, and is just the 11th home run the superstar pitcher has given up since making his MLB debut last season.
Manzardo has been struggling at the plate since his historic season-opening series against the Kansas City Royals.
However, this home run proves that Manzardo is more than capable of getting hits and home runs against MLB's best pitchers.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
