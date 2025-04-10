Three Observations From Guardians Victory vs. White Sox
The Cleveland Guardians officially won their second series of the season with their 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.
Here are three observations and takeaways from Cleveland's latest victory.
Logan Allen Did His Job
Logan Allen's final stat line won't get him Cy Young votes when the season ends, but he did his job for the Guardians.
The lefty pitched 4.2 innings, gave up one run (unearned), allowed four hits, issued two walks, and struck out four batters.
Sure, it would have been nice for Allen to finish off the fifth inning, but he already threw 83 pitches, with 20 of those coming in the first inning.
There's always room for improvement, but getting through the White Sox's lineup twice and turning the game over to the bullpen with a lead is a successful outing for Allen.
Jhonkensy Noel Finally Seeing Results
Cleveland's right fielder came into Wednesday's game with just one hit on the season. However, some underlying signs showed that he was ready for a breakout game.
Jhonkensy Noel finally had a game with some positive results he can fall back on.
In the bottom of the first, the slugger snapped an 0-for-19 streak, driving in Cleveland's first run of the game. This also snapped a 0-for-19 streak with RISP for the Guardians.
Noel's process and at-bats have been solid, but he just hasn't seen the results yet. This success against the White Sox was a big step toward getting Big Christmas on track.
Jose Ramirez's Defense
Jose Ramirez's defense has been one of the biggest mysteries of the young season.
The typical Gold Glove level third baseman has largely struggled at the hot corner. Ramirez committed his fifth error of the year in the first inning of Wednesday's victory.
Instead of getting out of the inning with a double play, the White Sox kept the inning going and scored the game's first run.
Is there a reason to be concerned about Ramirez's defense long-term? No. He even bounced back to grab a 98.8 mph line out with an xBA of .680 hit by Miguel Vargas in the seventh inning.
However, Ramirez's early errors have certainly been surprising for the historically solid defensive player.
