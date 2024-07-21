Guardians' Emmanuel Clase Ranked As MLB's Top Closer
Sometimes, you just have to sit back and appreciate greatness. That’s exactly what we're seeing with Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, who continues his dominant season.
Bleacher Report also recognizes this, as they ranked Clase as the game’s top reliever in baseball right now.
This is what the rest of their list looks like:
Ryan Helsley - STL
Mason Miller - OAK
Robert Suarez - SDP
Andres Munoz - SEA
Trevor MeGill - MIL
Kyle Finnegan - WAS
Kenley Jansen - TEX
Evan Phillies - LAD
It’s hard to argue that any other pitcher should be ranked higher than Clase when looking at this season’s stats. He currently has a 0.81 ERA, 0.677 WHIP, 2.17 FIP and leads the American League with 29 saves. These stats are worthy of Cy Young consideration if Clase can keep this pace up until the end of the season.
Clase has been one of the game’s best relievers ever since Cleveland traded Corey Kluber for him following the 2019 season. Clase has recorded 139 saves, with a 1.77 ERA, 0.902 WHIP, and a 2.31 FIP in his three and half seasons with Cleveland.
Clase’s greatness was most recently on display in last week’s Mid-Summer Classic when he struck out two of the four batters he faced, clinching his second career All-Star Game save.
There were some rumors over the offseason that the Guardians could move Clase for offensive help, but Cleveland is certainly glad they held on to him.
The Guardians are currently leading the American League Central and have put themselves in a prime position to return to the playoffs this season. Having the best closer in baseball down the stretch is certainly a nice feeling.