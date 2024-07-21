Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians' Emmanuel Clase Ranked As MLB's Top Closer

Bleacher Report ranks Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase as the best reliever in baseball right now.

Tommy Wild

Jun 30, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) prepares to throw a pitch during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) prepares to throw a pitch during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports / William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Sometimes, you just have to sit back and appreciate greatness. That’s exactly what we're seeing with Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, who continues his dominant season.

Bleacher Report also recognizes this, as they ranked Clase as the game’s top reliever in baseball right now.

This is what the rest of their list looks like:

Ryan Helsley - STL
Mason Miller - OAK
Robert Suarez - SDP
Andres Munoz - SEA
Trevor MeGill - MIL
Kyle Finnegan - WAS
Kenley Jansen - TEX
Evan Phillies - LAD

It’s hard to argue that any other pitcher should be ranked higher than Clase when looking at this season’s stats. He currently has a 0.81 ERA, 0.677 WHIP, 2.17 FIP and leads the American League with 29 saves. These stats are worthy of Cy Young consideration if Clase can keep this pace up until the end of the season.

Clase has been one of the game’s best relievers ever since Cleveland traded Corey Kluber for him following the 2019 season. Clase has recorded 139 saves, with a 1.77 ERA, 0.902 WHIP, and a 2.31 FIP in his three and half seasons with Cleveland. 

Clase’s greatness was most recently on display in last week’s Mid-Summer Classic when he struck out two of the four batters he faced, clinching his second career All-Star Game save. 

Emmanuel Clase throws a pitch
Jul 6, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

There were some rumors over the offseason that the Guardians could move Clase for offensive help, but Cleveland is certainly glad they held on to him. 

The Guardians are currently leading the American League Central and have put themselves in a prime position to return to the playoffs this season. Having the best closer in baseball down the stretch is certainly a nice feeling. 

Published
Tommy Wild

TOMMY WILD

Home/News