Guardians Facing Massive Adversity After Game 2 ALCS Loss To Yankees
The Cleveland Guardians have overcome a whole lot of adversity this season, but this may be the toughest obstacle they have faced yet.
The Guardians fell to the New York Yankees by a score of 6-3 in Game 2 of the ALCS on Tuesday night, which puts them in a 2-0 hole with a World Series berth on the line.
It was more of the same for Cleveland in Game 2. Its starting pitcher was unable to go deep into the game, its offense was unreliable and it made crucial mistakes.
In this case, staff ace Tanner Bibee lasted just 1.1 innings, allowing two runs on five hits before being pulled for Cade Smith.
An error from Brayan Rocchio certainly didn't help Bibee's cause, but it also seemed very clear that Bibee did not have his best stuff.
In Game 1, some wild pitches that were uncorked from Joey Cantillo opened the floodgates for the Yankees. In Game 2, the Guardians made a couple of errors.
The miscues were rather uncharacteristic of a Cleveland squad that typically made timely plays throughout the course of the regular season.
Perhaps the lights are just a bit too bright for the Guardians right now. Or maybe those lights will feel more palatable back at Progressive Field.
And maybe Jose Ramirez's ninth inning solo home run—which represented his first hit of the series—will jumpstart him. Without him, Cleveland does not have much of a chance against a Yankees squad that is now tasting the World Series.
Plus, Aaron Judge finally broke through with a homer. That's a bad sign.
And you know what is even worse for the Guardians? They missed a golden opportunity to win what was a rather poor Gerrit Cole start on Tuesday evening. Chances are, he won't throw another stinker. Just ask the Kansas City Royals.
This series isn't over. Cleveland can just as easily go back home and win three straight games to take a 3-2 lead. Or, the Guardians can get swept.
Cleveland has been in rough positions before in 2024 and has managed to emerge from the depths. But this may be the most difficult spot in which the Guardians have found themselves.
We'll see if Cleveland can dig deep and manage to make this a series.