Cleveland Guardians Fans Receive Surprising Ranking
The Cleveland Guardians have not won a World Series championship since 1948, which represents the longest active drought in Major League Baseball.
As a result, you would think Cleveland's fan base would be considered the most desperate group of all the teams in the MLB playoffs.
However, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly does not even think Guardians fans rank in the top three in that category.
In a piece where Kelly ranked all 12 playoff fan bases based on desperation, he had Cleveland's faithful ranked fourth behind the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees and San Diego Padres.
The Yankees ranking is definitely understandable. After all, New York fans became accustomed to winning in the '90s and early 2000s, but the Yankees have actually not even made it to a World Series in 15 years. For the Yanks, that feels like eons.
The Phillies being ranked No. 1 is a bit more curious, though. Philadelphia is a large market for sure, but the Phils have never been a marquee franchise in terms of winning championships. Plus, they last won a World Series in 2008, which is relatively recent when compared to the Guardians.
Then there is the Padres' fan base, which was ranked third. San Diego has never won a World Series. It last appeared in one in 1998. But here's the thing: the Friars became a franchise in 1969, which was 21 years after Cleveland won its title. It seems fairly safe to say that Guardians fans have been suffering longer.
Throw in the fact that Cleveland suffered an absolutely heartbreaking World Series loss to the Chicago Cubs in 2016, and it's truly hard to bet against the desperation of Guardians fanatics.
We'll see if Jose Ramirez and Co. can finally end Cleveland's anguish this month.