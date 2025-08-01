Cleveland Guardians Fans Slapped With Harsh Reality Check
The Cleveland Guardians were relatively quiet at the MLB trade deadline, trading pitchers Shane Bieber and Paul Sewald but choosing to hold onto outfielder Steven Kwan.
Many expected the Guardians to move Kwan before the deadline expired, but Cleveland clearly did not receive an offer worthy enough to pull the trigger, so Kwan will remain with the club through 2025.
But does this mean that the Guardians may try to push their chips in and make some big moves this offseason in order to better position themselves for a run in 2026?
Matt Dery of 92.3 the Fan hit Cleveland fans with a rough reality check on that subject, questioning why anyone thinks this upcoming winter will be any different for the Guardians than previous years.
"Fans are thinking, 'Oh what about this offseason? What's free agency going to look like?' They sat out the last couple of offseasons. What makes you think they're going to do anything this offseason?" Dery said.
Last winter was a very frustrating one for the Cleveland faithful, as fans watched the Guardians strip down their roster just a couple of months after winning the AL Central division title and making a run to the ALCS. Cleveland's most significant move was trading Josh Naylor, who is currently in the middle of a brilliant campaign.
The fact of the matter is that the Guardians rarely make major additions, and when they do, those additions are usually short-lived for financial reasons.
Perhaps Cleveland will make some shrewd moves during the offseason, but we probably shouldn't hold our breath on the Guardians actually spending money.
