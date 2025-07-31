Guardians' Star Stays Put As MLB Trade Deadline Passes
Steven Kwan was in rumors and reports, and was a very real possibility to be on the move before the MLB trade deadline.
However, after a tense couple of days, the deadline has passed, and the Cleveland Guardians are holding onto their All-Star left fielder, as first reported by Zack Meisel of The Athletic.
Multiple organizations were reportedly interested in Kwan leading up to the deadline, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, and Toronto Blue Jays.
However, many of these teams went in different directions to acquire outfield help: the Padres got Ramon Laureano, the Astros got Jesus Sanchez, and the Phillies got Harrison Bader.
None of those players are the All-Stars, like Kwan is, but they will help their respective teams in the short term and during a potential playoff run.
It’s easy to see why those playoff contenders wanted to trade for Kwan. He’s one of the best hitters in all of MLB and is on track to win his fourth consecutive Gold Glove in left field, all while being under team control for the next two and a half seasons.
Through 102 games this season, Kwan has a .286/.350/.408 slash line, including 20 doubles and nine home runs.
Even though Kwan will be on Cleveland’s roster for the remainder of the 2025 season, one question still remains: Will the Guardians trade Kwan during the offseason, or can they sign the 27-year-old to a long-term extension?
