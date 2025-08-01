Guardians Receive Brutal Grade for Trade Deadline Moves
The Cleveland Guardians were in a position to be a massive seller at the trade deadline. However, the Guardians stood pat, only making two deals.
The first move was trading Shane Bieber to the Toronto Blue Jays, and the second was moving Paul Sewald’s remaining contract to the Detroit Tigers.
One group of analysts isn’t a big fan of the moves the Guardians made, and the ones they decided not to make.
Dyan Perry, Matt Snyder, and Mike Axisa of CBS Sports gave the Guardians a brutal grade of “F” for their trade deadline.
“The Guardians traded two players who are currently injured and otherwise didn't do anything. They are only 2 ½ games out of a playoff spot, so why were they trading Shane Bieber when they have a lackluster back-end of the rotation? Ah, to save money. That's right. Again: 2 ½ games out. Pathetic,” noted the analysts.
It’s fair to be disappointed with the Guardians' deadline moves.
They’re still technically in the playoff hunt, but they aren’t in a win-now mode or appear to be gearing up for a total rebuild either, leaving them in an awkward middle ground.
However, a grade of an “F” is a little bit harsh for Cleveland.
The Guardians may have been the ones to sign Sewald to a multi-million-dollar deal in the offseason, but at least they admitted the partnership wasn’t working, and they obtained something to move on from him. Plus, Sewald is currently on the injured list and is expected to return in September at the earliest.
That takes us to the Bieber trade, which was absolutely a win for the Guardians.
Bieber has a player option after this season and will likely hit free agency seeking a larger long-term deal. To get a top pitching prospect of Khal Stephen’s status, who Cleveland was high on heading into the 2024 draft, for a pitcher not in the team’s plans was a great move by the front office.
Was this a great trade deadline for the Guardians? No.
However, was it a failure for Cleveland as the analysts suggest? Not at all.
