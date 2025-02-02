Cleveland Guardians Farm System Given Interesting Rating
The Cleveland Guardians have become one of the best teams in the American League because of homegrown stars and trading for prospects to bolster their overall young, controllable depth.
Cleveland's baseball farm system is still considered above-average heading into the 2025 season, but one ranking doesn't consider it to be among the top ten or even the best in the division.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel recently ranked MLB's top farm systems, ranking Cleveland's system as the 11th best in baseball (sixth-best in the American League).
"Cleveland has a very productive international program, pumping out a few new versions of 'plus hitter with short arms who plays an important position' every year. The Guardians' approach to the draft is somewhat predictable (targeting young-for-their-class high schoolers, long-famous summer circuit performers, midround college pitchers), but it keeps working," wrote McDaniel.
While Travis Bazzana and Chase DeLauter receive the most attention when analyzing Cleveland's current top prospects, there are plenty of other talented young players who also receive less recognition.
Some of these underrated prospects include Angel Genao, C.J. Kayfus, and Welbyn Francisca.
While being considered the eleventh-best farm system in baseball is a solid overall rating, McDaniel's rankings show that the Guardians have one of the bottom systems in the American League Central.
Based on this list, the Chicago White Sox (second), Detroit Tigers (third), and Minnesota Twins (sixth) are all considered to have better prospects than the Guardians currently due.
At the end of the day, this is just one analyst's ranking. In a recent executive poll, the Guardians received votes for having the best farm system in MLB.
Even though McDaniel doesn't view the Guardians as a top-10 farm system in MLB, there's still a lot to like about Cleveland's prospects and their future.