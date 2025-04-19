Guardians Front Office Given Elite Ranking In Recent Poll
The Cleveland Guardians don't sign the top free agents or have the highest payroll in the league, but they are always in playoff contention and are consistently one of the top teams in baseball.
Much of that credit must go to the front office, led by President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti, who routinely makes the right decisions with the rosters at each level.
Tyler Kepner of The Athletic recently polled 40 executives across baseball and, based on their responses, compiled a list of the top front offices in MLB.
The Guardians ranked fourth in the poll with 25 first-place votes and 105 other vote points.
The only organizations to rank higher than Cleveland were the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Milwaukee Brewers.
Cleveland's organizational success all comes down to building the best environment for players, coaches, and staff members.
One exec told Kepner, "I think everyone in the industry respects the way Chris sees the world, his ability to cultivate staff and have people want to work for him, believe in what he's doing and want to work in Cleveland. He's kind of unmatched in that regard."
The community and atmosphere that Antonetti has built can't be overlooked.
An NL GM told Kepner, “They really care about people there. I think that allows them to compete and to hang on to a lot of talent, both on the field and off.”
As Kepner noted, "ownership rarely gives Antonetti and GM Mike Chernoff much to work with," yet they've still been able to field competitive teams nearly every year. Something has to be said for that.
While fans may not always love some of the organization's moves and decisions, it's reassuring to know that respected executives around the league greatly admire what Cleveland has achieved over the last few decades.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians' Bats Struggling In Clutch Situation
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Receive Impressive Organizational Praise
MORE: Three Prospects Who Could Help The Guardians Right Now
MORE: Three Guardians Pitchers With Silently Strong Stats
MORE: Guardians Exec Delivers Strong Statement on Struggling Star