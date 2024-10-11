Cleveland Guardians Game 4 ALDS Hero Reflects On Go-Ahead Home Run
There had been much focus on David Fy after the Cleveland Guardians lost Game 3 of the ALDS on Wednesday. Many conversations revolved around whether Stephen Vogt's punch hit him too early in the game, giving the Detroit Tigers the upper hand in terms of the matchup.
Fry was also talked about a ton after Game 4, but this time, it was because of his two-run, go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, giving the Guardians a 4-3 lead at the time.
"Yeah. Awesome. Obviously backs against the wall. Goal today was to try to get the series back to Cleveland and hopefully get to win Game 5 in front of the fans," said Fry after the game. I think even bigger than anything else was just boys' backs against the wall. Got a must-win game and able to get our team the lead."
Not only did Fry hit the game-winning home run, but he also provided Cleveland with a critical insurance run, which came back in a big way in the bottom of the ninth. This time, that run was scored via a bunt from Fry.
"Vogt kind of came up to me and was like, hey, how confident are you in getting the bunt down? And I told him I wasn't a very good hitter in high school, so I'm pretty confident; I had to bunt a lot. He goes, all right. Just keep an eye on Rougy for signs. And then right before I went up, he said, go ahead and do it first pitch, and luckily I got the run in."
Thanks to Fry's heroics, the Guardians and Tigers will play in a Game 5 winner-take-all game on Saturday night to see who wins the ALDS.