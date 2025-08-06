Guardians' Gavin Williams, Stephen Vogt React After Near No-Hitter
Gavin Williams was so close to making Cleveland Guardians history on Wednesday afternoon.
The starting pitcher was two outs away from grabbing the first no-hitter in franchise history since 1981. However, New York Mets slugger Juan Soto hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, shattering the hearts of Guardians fans; sound familiar?
Even though Williams didn’t go the distance, this was still one of the best outings from a Cleveland pitcher this season, and easily the best game of the 25-year-old’s career, and that was the focus in reactions after the game.
Stephen Vogt’s Reaction
Cleveland manager, Stephen Vogt, called Gavin’s outing, “Some kind of special, especially for how he started [the game]. Starting off a lot more balls and strikes, a couple walks, but was able to pitch his way out of it. It was just so impressive for him and then he settled in.”
Maybe the biggest question everybody had watching the game unfold was whether Williams was getting the chance to go the distance. After that shaky start, his pitch count was climbing fast, but Vogt said there was never a question in his mind whether he would take Williams or not.
“One of the things you look at, the velo, the velo was still there, the stuff was crisp,” said Cleveland’s skipper. “It was one of those things with a four run lead like that, you got to let him go. You don't know how many chances these pitchers ever gonna have to do it, so he was gonna get to go the whole way.”
This outing was something in the making, considering the progress Williams has made from the start of the season until now.
Vogt noted, “Gavin's putting in the work, and it's just been a lot of fun to see that growth and, you know, he's been outstanding the past couple months.”
Gavin Williams’ Reaction
Williams admitted after the game that he didn’t even know he had a no-hitter going until the seventh inning.
“I looked up there in the seventh, saw it, when I came in [the dugout] I was like ‘Hopefully, they don’t take me out,’” said Williams after the game.
Again, Williams’ pitch count was a key storyline throughout the game, but he wasn’t going to let that bother him, saying, “At one point, I didn’t even care about the pitch count, especially when I saw what I had. It didn’t matter if I went 140 pitches. I would’ve done it anyways.”
Cleveland’s pitcher understands that he didn’t have a great start and struggled with his command early, but Williams credited his catcher, Austin Hedges, for calling him out about his body language and settling him back in.
One of the most heart-warming parts of the game was when the Mets faithful gave Williams a nice ovation as he walked back to the dugout following his final batter.
“It’s nice, especially getting that from a a different team’s fan base. It’s awesome. It doesn’t usually happen, but I appreciate it,” said Williams.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Pitcher Loses No-Hitter In 9th As Guardians Sweep Mets
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Control Their Own Destiny In MLB Playoff Race
MORE: Perfect Bullpen Performance Propels Guardians To Win Over Mets
MORE: How Has Guardians Top Prospect Travis Bazzana Looked Since Injury?
MORE: Guardians Still Face Massive Looming Question After Trade Deadline