Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians' Gavin Williams, Stephen Vogt React After Near No-Hitter

Gavin Williams and Stephen Vogt reflect after a near no-hitter by the Cleveland Guardians.

Tommy Wild

Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
In this story:

Gavin Williams was so close to making Cleveland Guardians history on Wednesday afternoon. 

The starting pitcher was two outs away from grabbing the first no-hitter in franchise history since 1981. However, New York Mets slugger Juan Soto hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, shattering the hearts of Guardians fans; sound familiar?

Even though Williams didn’t go the distance, this was still one of the best outings from a Cleveland pitcher this season, and easily the best game of the 25-year-old’s career, and that was the focus in reactions after the game. 

Stephen Vogt’s Reaction

Cleveland manager, Stephen Vogt, called Gavin’s outing, “Some kind of special, especially for how he started [the game]. Starting off a lot more balls and strikes, a couple walks, but was able to pitch his way out of it. It was just so impressive for him and then he settled in.”

Maybe the biggest question everybody had watching the game unfold was whether Williams was getting the chance to go the distance. After that shaky start, his pitch count was climbing fast, but Vogt said there was never a question in his mind whether he would take Williams or not.

Stephen Vogt (12) takes the ball from starting pitcher Gavin Williams (32).
Aug 6, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) takes the ball from starting pitcher Gavin Williams (32) during a pitching change during the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“One of the things you look at, the velo, the velo was still there, the stuff was crisp,” said Cleveland’s skipper. “It was one of those things with a four run lead like that, you got to let him go. You don't know how many chances these pitchers ever gonna have to do it, so he was gonna get to go the whole way.”

This outing was something in the making, considering the progress Williams has made from the start of the season until now.

Vogt noted, “Gavin's putting in the work, and it's just been a lot of fun to see that growth and, you know, he's been outstanding the past couple months.”

Gavin Williams’ Reaction

Williams admitted after the game that he didn’t even know he had a no-hitter going until the seventh inning.

“I looked up there in the seventh, saw it, when I came in [the dugout] I was like ‘Hopefully, they don’t take me out,’” said Williams after the game.

Again, Williams’ pitch count was a key storyline throughout the game, but he wasn’t going to let that bother him, saying, “At one point, I didn’t even care about the pitch count, especially when I saw what I had. It didn’t matter if I went 140 pitches. I would’ve done it anyways.”

Gavin Williams (32) reacts after giving up a solo home run to New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto
Aug 6, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams (32) reacts after giving up a solo home run to New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cleveland’s pitcher understands that he didn’t have a great start and struggled with his command early, but Williams credited his catcher, Austin Hedges, for calling him out about his body language and settling him back in.

One of the most heart-warming parts of the game was when the Mets faithful gave Williams a nice ovation as he walked back to the dugout following his final batter.  

“It’s nice, especially getting that from a a different team’s fan base. It’s awesome. It doesn’t usually happen, but I appreciate it,” said Williams.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

MORE: Cleveland Pitcher Loses No-Hitter In 9th As Guardians Sweep Mets

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Control Their Own Destiny In MLB Playoff Race

MORE: Perfect Bullpen Performance Propels Guardians To Win Over Mets

MORE: How Has Guardians Top Prospect Travis Bazzana Looked Since Injury?

MORE: Guardians Still Face Massive Looming Question After Trade Deadline

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News