How Has Guardians Top Prospect Travis Bazzana Looked Since Injury?
Even though Travis Bazzana only started his professional career a calendar year ago, there was a real possibility coming into the season that that 22-year-old could make his MLB debut with the Cleveland Guardians sometime throughout the year.
Unfortunately, Cleveland’s No. 1-ranked prospect landed on the injured list in the middle of May with an oblique injury.
With Bazzana returning to the Akron RubberDucks’ lineup, let's take a look at how the infielder has been playing since the injury.
Travis Bazzana’s Stats Since Returning From Injury
Bazzana has not only picked up right where he left off before the oblique injury, but in many cases, he’s been even better. The prospect was initially activated off the injured list on July 15 and has played in 12 games at Double-A since then.
In those appearances, Bazzana has a slash line of .319/.407/.489 with an OPS of .897 and a wRC+ of 166. He’s recorded hits in eight of those 12 games, including five multi-hit games.
The most encouraging part of these stats is that Bazzana is starting to show a little pop to his swing as well. He’s already recorded six doubles and a home run since coming off the injury list.
One concern that emerged earlier this season was Bazzana’s strikeout rate. However, he’s cut down on that substantially in a small sample size since the injury. Bazzana has only struck out in 16.7 percent of his 47 at-bats since returning from the injury.
Bazzana is seeing the ball exceptionally well right now.
The second baseman wasn’t necessarily playing badly before missing six weeks with the oblique injury, but he wasn’t lighting up the world either. Through the first month and a half of the season, Bazzana had an OPS of .795, but a high strikeout rate of 26.2 percent.
It's a great sign that Bazzana is outperforming those numbers coming off an injury that directly affects
Looking Ahead For Bazzana
A 2025 MLB debut is very likely out of the question for Bazzana at this point in the season, but what’s important is that he looks strong coming back from the oblique injury.
What Bazzana and the organization should be hoping for now is that the 22-year-old continues to swing the bat well and show progression in his overall game.
A promotion to Triple-A before the season is over would set Bazzana up nicely to join the Guardians' big-league roster sometime in spring of 2026.
