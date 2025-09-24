Guardians overcome largest deficit in MLB history to take first in AL Central
The Cleveland Guardians have tied the Detroit Tigers for first in the AL Central standings.
Following a 5-2 victory on Tuesday night, the Guardians, who played host to the Tigers, have moved into the No. 1 spot in a neck-and-neck battle to make the playoffs.
This year has been filled with plenty of ups and downs for Cleveland. At one point in time, the Guardians were 15.5 games back from first in the division standings. That 15.5-game deficit being erased to tie or take the division lead is the largest comeback of its kind since 1969.
The previous record was held by the 1914 Boston Braves, who overcame a 15.0-game hole to march their way to a World Series title.
Just weeks ago in August, Cleveland was sputting. They were unable to win many games, losing nine of 10 games, falling to 12 1/2 games behind the Tigers in the race for the AL Central. At that point of the year, it looked like all hope was lost and many believed the team was going to look to the offseason and prepare for 2026.
However, the nitty-gritty team that is the Guardians had different plans in mind.
Since that losing skid, they have rattled off 21 wins in 27 games, forcing a tie for No. 1 in the AL Central standings moving into Wednesday, Sept. 24.
After Tuesday night's win, catcher Austin Hedges spoke to skipper Stephen Vogt, who has helped lead this team to new heights down the back half of the year.
“[Vogt is] leading more than just the players," Hedges said. "He's leading the coaches and staff. Everybody is here contributing every single day to help us win today, and it all starts with Stephen Vogt.”
In September, the Guardians are 16-5 and have positioned them into the final week of the regular season as the team to beat. They are currently amid a three-game series against the Tigers and lead 1-0.
If they can win this series and head into the final three games of the year against the Texas Rangers with incredible momentum, the Guardians might just make the playoffs.
The only hiccup recently came in the series against the Minnesota Twins. They went up 3-0 in the four-game set on the road before falling in the final matchup, 6-2. However, Cleveland was not going to let that loss hinder the confidence they created.
Starting pitcher Slade Cecconi commented on what Vogt said to the team following the loss, and it was not negative.
“He came in after a loss and just basically said, ‘Hey, that's a hell of a freaking road trip,’” Cecconi said. “‘We're going to bump music. We're going to play cards, even though we lost, and we're gonna get ready for this [next] series. Treat it like we're still hot.’”
Its obvious that Vogt has set a new standard for success in Cleveland. When all hope was lost, this team rose from something deeper than themselves and are now positioned to take the AL Central.
They will clash against the Tigers again on Wednesday night, with first pitch aimed to be thrown at 6:40 p.m. from Progressive Field.